Game One Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

Panthers ​(58-18-6 122P) vs Capitals (44-26-12 100P)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida

ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #WSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #WSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink

Japers’ Rink FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of Best-of-7

Game 1 of Best-of-7 LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, WSH 4 - (Recap) - 11/30/2021

@FLA 5, WSH 4 - (Recap) - 11/30/2021 NEXT MEETING: May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (39-7-3 .913/2.67 3SO) vs Samsonov (23-12-5 .896/3.02 3SO) or Vanecek (20-12-6 .908/2.67 4SO)

Bobrovsky (39-7-3 .913/2.67 3SO) vs Samsonov (23-12-5 .896/3.02 3SO) or Vanecek (20-12-6 .908/2.67 4SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

It’s the opening game of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup on the ice down in the Sunshine State. The Washington Capitals are on the road as they play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series with the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. Washington closed the regular season with a 3-2 road loss to the Rangers Friday night in their previous contest. Florida was pasted 10-2 on the road by Montreal in their meaningless regular season finale Friday night. In the last ten meetings between the teams, the Panthers own a 6-3-1 advantage, including a 5-4 home win in the most recent matchup on November 30, 2021. This the first time the two will meet in the postseason.

Tuesday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Game 1: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers 7 p.m. ESPN

Game 1: Nashville at Colorado 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 1: Dallas at Calgary 10 p.m. ESPN2

