Game One Thread: Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

LBC’s 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Discussion Forum

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (58-18-6 122P) vs Capitals (44-26-12 100P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of Best-of-7 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Where: BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Japers’ Rink

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (39-7-3 2.67) / Washington: Vanecek (20-12-6 2.67)

Tonight in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

  • Game 1: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers 7 p.m. ESPN
  • Game 1: Nashville at Colorado 9:30 p.m. ESPN
  • Game 1: Dallas at Calgary 10 p.m. ESPN2

