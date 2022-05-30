Monday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers in Game 7 at PNC Arena in Raleigh tonight to complete the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a series that has seen the home team win every game.

Carolina is undefeated (6-0) in Game 7s since relocating from Hartford in 1997. Both teams won their first round series in seven games, but this time the Rangers will have to win on the road to advance.

The winner of the series will draw the two-time defending champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Game time is at 8 p.m. with ESPN handling the broadcast.

World Championship

Sakari Manninen scored a power-play goal 6:42 in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a the gold-medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Finland also got two power-play goals from Mikael Granlund and another at even-strength from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, Mathew Barzal assisted on all three goals.

After losing starter Chris Driedger early in the third to injury on Granlund’s 5-on-3 marker, which tied the game at one piece, Canada eventually fell behind 3-1 before forcing overtime when Whitecloud scored with 2:12 remaining and Comtois tied it 48 second later.

Czechia exploded for six goals in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit, beating the United States to claim the bronze medal with an 8-4 victory. David Pastrnak scored three times for the Czechs.