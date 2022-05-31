LBC’s 2022 NHL Playoff Predictions Contest: Third Round

Alright Florida Panthers fans, the time has come to make your selections for the third round of the Litter Box Cats annual playoff predictions contest.

The contest is done round-by-round and there is an overall winner at the end of the playoffs, so make sure to stay in the game if you want to have a chance at ending up top Cat.

We are sticking with the confidence pool format and I am going to keep the bonus point in place for picking the series-winner in the correct amount of games. I have added one more thing to the mix to allow for the possibility of more points, and that is who will score the winner in the decisive game of each series,

Please enter your picks in the comment section mirroring the example below. The total goals tiebreaker will be for New York-Tampa Bay series. We’ll keep it in the Eastern Conference Division for now. Remember, there is a round-by-round winner and an overall winner at the end, so even if you don’t enter or didn’t too hot in the first two rounds, get or stay in the game. Good luck!

As there was no turnaround time between rounds I’ll have the results of round two out soon.

Example Picks (these are not my picks)

8-point series: Colorado (6)

Series-winning goal (worth 3 points): Nathan MacKinnon

7-point series: Tampa Bay (5) total goals 33

Series-winning goal (worth 3 points): Steven Stamkos

Please get you picks in by the 8 p.m. start time of tonight’s Avalanche-Oilers game.

Good luck!