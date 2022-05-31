WCF Game 1 Thread: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche

Series: Game 1

Player Stats: Edmonton / Colorado

Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

When: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT

SBN Intel: Copper & Blue and Mile High Hockey

Expected starters: Edmonton: Mike Smith (8-3 2.70) / Colorado: Darcy Kuemper (6-2 2.44)

Regular Season results

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2 (OT) March 21, Ball Arena

Colorado 2, Edmonton 1 (SO) April 9, Rogers Place

Edmonton 6, Colorado 3 April 22, Rogers Place

Preview (more at Winners and Whiners)

The Edmonton Oilers face the Colorado Avalanche in Game One of the Western Conference Final in a series that features two star-studded rosters. The Oilers defeated the Kings in seven games in the First Round but then controlled the Second Round against the Flames to advance to the Conference Final in five games. The Avalanche swept the Predators in the First Round and then defeated the Blues in six games to advance to the Conference Final for the first time in over 20 years.