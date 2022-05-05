Game Two Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals
- WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- SERIES: Washington leads 1-0
- ON THE TUBE: TBS, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- LAST MEETING: WSH 4, @FLA 2 - (Game 1 Recap)
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (0-1 .919/3.06 0SO) vs Vanecek (1-0 .938/2.00 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)
The Washington Capitals face the Florida Panthers in Game Two of the First Round, after a shocking 4-2 upset victory in the first game. The Capitals, who entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a wild card team, have not only stolen a road game but look to take a two-game series lead back to their home ice. The Panthers, meanwhile, entered the playoffs as the Presidents’ Trophy winner but hope to even up the series with a win in Game Two and avoid a shocking First Round exit.
Thursday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- Game 2: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers 7 p.m. TNT
- Game 2: Nashville at Colorado 9:30 p.m. TNT
- Game 2: Dallas at Calgary 10 p.m. TBS
Wednesday’s results
Carolina 5, Boston 2 (Hurricanes lead series 2-0)
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 (Series tied 1-1)
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 (Series tied 1-1)
