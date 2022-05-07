Game Three Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

WHEN: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC SERIES: Tied 1-1

Tied 1-1 ON THE TUBE: ESPN, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA

ESPN, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink

Japers’ Rink LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, WSH 1 - (Game 2 Recap)

@FLA 5, WSH 1 - (Game 2 Recap) NEXT MEETING: May 9, 2022

May 9, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-1 .938/2.02 0SO) vs Vanecek (1-1 .863/4.21 0SO) or Samsonov (0-0 1.000/0.00 0SO)

Bobrovsky (1-1 .938/2.02 0SO) vs Vanecek (1-1 .863/4.21 0SO) or Samsonov (0-0 1.000/0.00 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Florida Panthers face the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the First Round with the series tied at one game apiece. The Panthers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy, were upset in Game One 4-2 but bounced back in a dominant 5-1 Game Two win. The Capitals, meanwhile, are coming off a tough loss but have already stolen a game on the road and look to gain momentum in the First Round series as Games Three and Four will be on their home ice.

Saturday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Game 3: Colorado at Nashville 4:30 p.m. TNT

Game 3: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. TNT

Game 3: Calgary at Dallas 9:30 p.m. TNT

Friday’s results

Boston 4, Carolina 2 (Hurricanes lead series 2-1)

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 (Maple Leafs lead series 2-1)

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1 (Wild lead series 2-1)

Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2 (Oilers lead series 2-1)

