Game Four Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

Cats need to find answers starting tonight

By Todd Little
/ new
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Three Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

  • WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
  • SERIES: Washington leads 2-1
  • ON THE TUBE: TBS, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink
  • LAST MEETING: @WSH 6, FLA 1 - (Game 3 Recap)
  • NEXT MEETING: May 11, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-2 .904/3.03 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-0 .979/0.75 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) will be trying to even up their first-round series when they face the Washington Capitals (44-26-10) in Game 4 on Monday night. Washington leads the series 2-1. Washington is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games against Florida. Florida won the regular season series 2-1.

Monday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Sunday’s results

Boston 5, Carolina 2 (Series tied 2-2)

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 (Series tied 2-2)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 (Series tied 2-2)

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

