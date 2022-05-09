Game Four Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals
- WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
- SERIES: Washington leads 2-1
- ON THE TUBE: TBS, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink
- LAST MEETING: @WSH 6, FLA 1 - (Game 3 Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: May 11, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (1-2 .904/3.03 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-0 .979/0.75 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)
The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) will be trying to even up their first-round series when they face the Washington Capitals (44-26-10) in Game 4 on Monday night. Washington leads the series 2-1. Washington is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games against Florida. Florida won the regular season series 2-1.
Monday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- Game 4: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ESPN
- Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators 9:30 p.m. ESPN
- Game 4: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars 9:30 p.m. TBS
Sunday’s results
Boston 5, Carolina 2 (Series tied 2-2)
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 (Series tied 2-2)
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 (Series tied 2-2)
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 (Series tied 2-2)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...