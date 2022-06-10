Florida Panthers ink Calle Sjalin to two-year, entry-level contract

The Florida Panthers announced today that defenseman Calle Sjalin has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract which will start in the 2022-23 season.

Sjalin, 22, skated in 46 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2021-22, producing a career-high six goals, 16 assists and 22 points. His six goals led all Leksands defensemen.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound native of Ostersund, Sweden has appeared in 107 career games with Leksands IF, recording seven goals and 29 points.

On the international stage, Sjalin represented his country at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship, earning a plus-four rating over six tournament games.

Sjalin was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, but did not sign with the Broadway Blueshirts.