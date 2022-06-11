Saturday Postseason Caterwaul: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners & Whiners)

The New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers took an early 2-0 series lead but have fallen flat in the last three games and now are one loss away from elimination. The Lightning meanwhile have won the last three games to take a 3-2 series lead and can win Game Six on their home ice to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight time.