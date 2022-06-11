Saturday Postseason Caterwaul: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
- WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- SERIES: Lightning lead 3-2
- ON THE TUBE: ESPN
- SBN INTEL: Raw Charge and Blueshirt Banter
- LAST MEETING: TBL 3, @NYR 1 - (Game 5 Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: June 14, 2022 (if necessary)
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Shesterkin (10-8 .929/2.62 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (11-5 .927/2.35 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: New York / Tampa Bay
Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners & Whiners)
The New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers took an early 2-0 series lead but have fallen flat in the last three games and now are one loss away from elimination. The Lightning meanwhile have won the last three games to take a 3-2 series lead and can win Game Six on their home ice to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight time.
