Saturday Postseason Caterwaul: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Rangers to try to survive and force a Game 7

By Todd Little
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Four Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

  • WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
  • SERIES: Lightning lead 3-2
  • ON THE TUBE: ESPN
  • SBN INTEL: Raw Charge and Blueshirt Banter
  • LAST MEETING: TBL 3, @NYR 1 - (Game 5 Recap)
  • NEXT MEETING: June 14, 2022 (if necessary)
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Shesterkin (10-8 .929/2.62 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (11-5 .927/2.35 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: New York / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners & Whiners)

The New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers took an early 2-0 series lead but have fallen flat in the last three games and now are one loss away from elimination. The Lightning meanwhile have won the last three games to take a 3-2 series lead and can win Game Six on their home ice to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight time.

