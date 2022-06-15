Wednesday Postseason Caterwaul: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO SERIES: Game 1

Game 1 ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+

ABC, ESPN+ SBN INTEL: Raw Charge and Mile High Hockey

Raw Charge and Mile High Hockey REGULAR SEASON MEETINGS: COL 4, @TBL 3 (SO) 10/23/21 - @COL 3, TBL 2 2/10/22

COL 4, @TBL 3 (SO) 10/23/21 - @COL 3, TBL 2 2/10/22 NEXT MEETING: June 18, 2022

June 18, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Vasilevskiy (12-5 .928/2.27 1SO) vs Francouz (6-0 .906/2.86 1SO)

Vasilevskiy (12-5 .928/2.27 1SO) vs Francouz (6-0 .906/2.86 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Tampa Bay / Colorado

Scouting Report

Colorado swept aside Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years. Tampa Bay overcame a two-game series deficit to topple the New York Rangers in six to make it to the Final for the third straight season. The two-time defending champions have won 11 series in a row, including two wins over the Florida Panthers.

The Avalanche won both of the games between the teams during the regular season. They beat the Bolts 4-3 in a shootout at Amaile Arena in October and posted a 3-2 victory on home ice on February 10th.