Saturday Stanley Cup Caterwaul: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche
- WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- SERIES: Avalanche lead 1-0
- ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+
- SBN INTEL: Raw Charge and Mile High Hockey
- GAME 1: @COL 4, TBL 3 (OT) (MHH Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: June 20, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Vasilevskiy (12-6 .926/2.36 1SO) vs Kuemper (7-2 .895/2.68 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Tampa Bay / Colorado
Scouting Report
The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Colorado Avalanche in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final after an exciting Game One that saw the two teams go to overtime on Wednesday. The Lightning were down by two twice in the game but rallied to force overtime and hope to even up the series with a win in Game Two tonight. The Avalanche managed to hold off the Bolts and took Game One when Andre Burakovsky one-timed the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy 83 seconds into the fourth period. They will be looking to take a two-game lead.
