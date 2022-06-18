Saturday Stanley Cup Caterwaul: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

Scouting Report

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Colorado Avalanche in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final after an exciting Game One that saw the two teams go to overtime on Wednesday. The Lightning were down by two twice in the game but rallied to force overtime and hope to even up the series with a win in Game Two tonight. The Avalanche managed to hold off the Bolts and took Game One when Andre Burakovsky one-timed the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy 83 seconds into the fourth period. They will be looking to take a two-game lead.