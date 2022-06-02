Thursday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Filip Chytil scored his sixth and seventh goals of the playoffs to power the New York Rangers to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden.

Chytil snapped a 2-2 midway through the second period and then tallied another 5:43 later to put the Rangers up by two.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad notched third period goals to make sure there was no comeback from the two-time defending champions.

Former Florida Panthers forward Frank Vatrano scored a goal and drew an assist on Chris Kreider’s game-opening goal 1:11 into the first period.

Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat got the goals for Tampa Bay and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves on 34 shots.

Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves for the victorious Rangers, who took a series lead for the first time this postseason.

Tonight’s game

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (Colorado leads 1-0) 8 p.m. TNT

Pregame at Copper & Blue and Mile High Hockey