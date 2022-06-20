 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Stanley Cup Caterwaul: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning look to climb back in the series with a win on home ice

By Todd Little
Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

  • WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
  • SERIES: Avalanche lead 2-0
  • ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+
  • SBN INTEL: Mile High Hockey and Raw Charge
  • GAME 2: @COL 7, TBL 0 (MHH Recap)
  • NEXT MEETING: June 22, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kuemper (8-2 .901/2.44 1SO) vs Vasilevskiy (12-7 .918/2.60 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Colorado / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report

The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final with the team formerly known as the Quebec Nordiques holding a 2-0 series lead. Thanks to Andre Burakovsky, the Avalanche edged the Bolts in Game One in overtime but Game Two was a different story as speedy Colorado completely dominated the two-time defending champions, posting a 7-0 rout. The Lightning were down 2-0 to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final and were able to turn the tide with back-to-back wins on home ice. They’ll be looking to do the same thing to the Avalanche.

