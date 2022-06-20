Monday Stanley Cup Caterwaul: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting Report

The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final with the team formerly known as the Quebec Nordiques holding a 2-0 series lead. Thanks to Andre Burakovsky, the Avalanche edged the Bolts in Game One in overtime but Game Two was a different story as speedy Colorado completely dominated the two-time defending champions, posting a 7-0 rout. The Lightning were down 2-0 to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final and were able to turn the tide with back-to-back wins on home ice. They’ll be looking to do the same thing to the Avalanche.