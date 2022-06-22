Jonathan Huberdeau left wing on 2021-22 NHL Second All-Star Team

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers was named as the left wing on the NHL’s Second All-Star Team for the second consecutive season. Huberdeau’s Second Team linemates are center Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and right wing Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames.

The defensemen on the Second Team are Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins . Former Panther Jacob Markstrom, also of the Flames, is the goaltender.

Huberdeau, who set a new NHL record for most assists (85) by a left wing, finished fifth in the voting for the Hart Trophy which went to Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews was named the center on the NHL’s First All-Star team.

Flanking Matthews, who also won the Ted Lindsay Award, on the First Team front line are Maple Leafs teammate Mitchell Marner on right wing and Johnny Gaudreau of the Flames on left wing. The defensemen are Norris Trophy recipient Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators. The goaltender is Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Rookie Stuff

Calder Trophy

Winner: Moritz Seider

All-Rookie Team

Forwards: Michael Bunting, Lucas Raymond, Trevor Zegras

Defensemen: Alexandre Carrier, Moritz Seider

Goaltender: Jeremy Swayman

The following award winners were announced earlier during the playoffs.

Lady Byng Award: Kyle Connor

King Clancy Trophy: P.K. Subban

Bill Masterton Trophy: Carey Price

Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron

Jack Adams Award: Darryl Sutter