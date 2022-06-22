Stanley Cup CaterThread: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting Report

The Colorado Avalanche face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche hold a 2-1 series lead and look to win tonight's game to take a 3-1 series lead back to Denver. The Lightning, meanwhile, struggled in the first two games but made a statement with a big 6-2 victory in Game Three on Monday and can even up the series with another win tonight on home ice, where they are 8-1 in the postseason.