Stanley Cup CaterThread: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

LBC’s 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Discussion Forum

By Todd Little
Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

  • WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
  • SERIES: Avalanche lead 2-1
  • ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+
  • SBN INTEL: Mile High Hockey and Raw Charge
  • GAME 2: @TBL 6, COL 2 (RC Recap)
  • NEXT MEETING: June 24, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kuemper (8-3 .892/2.76 1SO) vs Vasilevskiy (13-7 .920/2.57 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Colorado / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report

The Colorado Avalanche face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche hold a 2-1 series lead and look to win tonight's game to take a 3-1 series lead back to Denver. The Lightning, meanwhile, struggled in the first two games but made a statement with a big 6-2 victory in Game Three on Monday and can even up the series with another win tonight on home ice, where they are 8-1 in the postseason.

