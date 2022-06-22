Stanley Cup CaterThread: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
- WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- SERIES: Avalanche lead 2-1
- ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+
- SBN INTEL: Mile High Hockey and Raw Charge
- GAME 2: @TBL 6, COL 2 (RC Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: June 24, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Kuemper (8-3 .892/2.76 1SO) vs Vasilevskiy (13-7 .920/2.57 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Colorado / Tampa Bay
Scouting Report
The Colorado Avalanche face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche hold a 2-1 series lead and look to win tonight's game to take a 3-1 series lead back to Denver. The Lightning, meanwhile, struggled in the first two games but made a statement with a big 6-2 victory in Game Three on Monday and can even up the series with another win tonight on home ice, where they are 8-1 in the postseason.
