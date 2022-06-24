Stanley Cup CaterThread: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting Report

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Colorado Avalanche in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning managed to win Game Three on home ice, but after dropping Game Four in overtime, thanks to Nazem Kadri’s top-shelfer, they now trail in the series 3-1. The Avalanche are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001 and will be looking to hoist Lord Stanley’s old silver mug tonight at Ball Arena,