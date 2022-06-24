Stanley Cup CaterThread: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- SERIES: Avalanche lead 3-1
- ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+
- SBN INTEL: Mile High Hockey and Raw Charge
- GAME 4: COL 3, @TBL 2 (OT) (MHH Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: June 26, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Kuemper (9-3 .898/2.66 1SO) vs Vasilevskiy (13-8 .920/2.57 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Colorado / Tampa Bay
Scouting Report
The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Colorado Avalanche in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning managed to win Game Three on home ice, but after dropping Game Four in overtime, thanks to Nazem Kadri’s top-shelfer, they now trail in the series 3-1. The Avalanche are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001 and will be looking to hoist Lord Stanley’s old silver mug tonight at Ball Arena,
Loading comments...