Stanley Cup CaterThread: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Determined Bolts look to even series on home ice

By Todd Little
Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

  • WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
  • SERIES: Avalanche lead 3-2
  • ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+
  • SBN INTEL: Mile High Hockey and Raw Charge
  • GAME 5: TBL 3, @COL 2 (RC Recap)
  • NEXT MEETING: June 28, 2022 (if necessary)
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kuemper (9-4 .898/2.68 1SO) vs Vasilevskiy (14-8 .921/2.54 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Colorado / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report

The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final with the Avalanche holding a tenuous 3-2 series lead. Colorado is still one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup but blew a chance to win it on home ice and now hope to bring the series to an end on the road. Ondrej Palat’s late goal in Game Five saved the Bolts season and with a win tonight the Lightning can force a Game Seven in Denver on Tuesday,

