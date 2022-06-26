Stanley Cup CaterThread: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting Report

The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final with the Avalanche holding a tenuous 3-2 series lead. Colorado is still one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup but blew a chance to win it on home ice and now hope to bring the series to an end on the road. Ondrej Palat’s late goal in Game Five saved the Bolts season and with a win tonight the Lightning can force a Game Seven in Denver on Tuesday,