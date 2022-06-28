The winner of the 2022 LBC Playoff Predictions Contest is Jots07

After four exciting rounds we have crowned a new champion with Jots07 claiming the overall title with 75 points. Jots07 also won Round 4 of the contest to edge out thebiz3434, chasejs2013892, Cujo3130 and Bill Kozloff for the overall win.

We had a three-way tie for the top spot in Round 4 and had to go to total goals. Jots07, peteftlaud, and yours truly all finished with 12 points by picking the Avalanche in six and Cale Makar to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Jots07 hit the total goals tiebreaker (35) on the head to take it.

Well done!

Overall standings

Jots07 75

thebiz3434 72

chasejs2013892 71

Cujo3130 71

Bill Kozloff 71

peteftlaud 68

Flpanthers308 67

dontpbg 65

jt991014 65

NDPanther 61

AussiePantherFan 60

Todd Little 60

SymmGod 59

DayZeroPantherFan 58

Zim! 57

MichaelVal 57

clinttankersley 53

merlin94 53

JakeCPanther 53

Panther_fan93 53

Panthers Underground 51

Panther_Jay 49

KingPanther 49

Sabrecat 49

Brent Temple 45

davidknight1304 44

CatDaddy31 43

ZaeemKhanFL 42

PFloyd57 40

LFG_Meoow 40

Mitzie 40

jupiterfins 40

CrazeeHorze20 39

Danno423 38

sterling59 35

Colonel Bob 33

calvey 32

blackbull79 32

joerockhead 11

RuppMoranMantha 8

HumbleModesty 0

Round 4 standings

Jots07 12 (won total goals tiebreaker)

Todd Little 12

peteftlaud 12

Cujo3130 11

Flpanthers308 11

SymmGod 11

Bill Kozloff 11

jt991014 11

Sabrecat 11

joerockhead 11

chasejs2013892 9

thebiz3434 9

MichaelVal 9

clinttankersley 0

NDPanther 0

dontpbg 0

Panthers Underground 0

AussiePantherFan 0

Zim! 0

DayZeroPantherFan 0

merlin94 0

JakeCPanther 0

Panther_fan93 0

Round by Round winners

Round 1: CrazeeHorze20

Round 2: Brent Temple

Round 3: dontpbg

Round 4: Jots07