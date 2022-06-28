The winner of the 2022 LBC Playoff Predictions Contest is Jots07

After four exciting rounds we have crowned a new champion with Jots07 claiming the overall title with 75 points. Jots07 also won Round 4 of the contest to edge out thebiz3434, chasejs2013892, Cujo3130 and Bill Kozloff for the overall win.
We had a three-way tie for the top spot in Round 4 and had to go to total goals. Jots07, peteftlaud, and yours truly all finished with 12 points by picking the Avalanche in six and Cale Makar to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Jots07 hit the total goals tiebreaker (35) on the head to take it.
Well done!
Overall standings
Jots07 75
thebiz3434 72
chasejs2013892 71
Cujo3130 71
Bill Kozloff 71
peteftlaud 68
Flpanthers308 67
dontpbg 65
jt991014 65
NDPanther 61
AussiePantherFan 60
Todd Little 60
SymmGod 59
DayZeroPantherFan 58
Zim! 57
MichaelVal 57
clinttankersley 53
merlin94 53
JakeCPanther 53
Panther_fan93 53
Panthers Underground 51
Panther_Jay 49
KingPanther 49
Sabrecat 49
Brent Temple 45
davidknight1304 44
CatDaddy31 43
ZaeemKhanFL 42
PFloyd57 40
LFG_Meoow 40
Mitzie 40
jupiterfins 40
CrazeeHorze20 39
Danno423 38
sterling59 35
Colonel Bob 33
calvey 32
blackbull79 32
joerockhead 11
RuppMoranMantha 8
HumbleModesty 0
Round 4 standings
Jots07 12 (won total goals tiebreaker)
Todd Little 12
peteftlaud 12
Cujo3130 11
Flpanthers308 11
SymmGod 11
Bill Kozloff 11
jt991014 11
Sabrecat 11
joerockhead 11
chasejs2013892 9
thebiz3434 9
MichaelVal 9
clinttankersley 0
NDPanther 0
dontpbg 0
Panthers Underground 0
AussiePantherFan 0
Zim! 0
DayZeroPantherFan 0
merlin94 0
JakeCPanther 0
Panther_fan93 0
Round by Round winners
Round 1: CrazeeHorze20
Round 2: Brent Temple
Round 3: dontpbg
Round 4: Jots07
