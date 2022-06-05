Sunday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

J.T. Compher scored the go-ahead goal with 7:18 remaining in regulation for the Colorado Avalanche, who went on to post a 4-2 road win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place.

Valeri Nichushkin notched two goals, Devon Toews had two assists, and Pavel Francouz made 27 saves for the Avalanche, who need one more win to elimate the Oilers.

Edmonton got its goals from Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod. McDavid opened the scoring 38 seconds into the first period and McLeod tied the tilt 5:08 before Compher’s eventual game-winner.

Mikko Rantantan clinced it for the Avalanche with an unassisted empty-netter with 30 seconds to go,

Mike Smith stopped 39 of 42 shots for Edmonton, but it wasn’t enough for the Oilers to pick up their first win of the series.

Today’s game

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning (New York leads 2-0) 3 p.m. ESPN

