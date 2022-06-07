Tuesday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Artturi Lehkonen scored the series-winning goal 1:19 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche advanced to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a 6-5 comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place.

Cale Makar produced a goal and four assists and Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which overcame a two-goal third period deficit. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves.

Makar, who assisted on Lehkonen’s winner, became the first defenseman in NHL history with five points in a series-clinching game.

Devon Toews, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who made it to the final round for the first time in 21 years.

Former Florida Panthers prospect Zach Hyman notched two goals, Connor MacDavid had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton.

Veteran keeper Mike Smith took the loss, surrendering the six Colorado goals on 42 shots.

