Wednesday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Ondrej Palat had a goal and two assists, defenseman Jan Rutta collected a pair of helpers, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, back to being a brick wall, made 34 saves for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning have won sixth straight games on home ice, including two over the Florida Panthers (boo!) and evened the Eastern Conference Final at two games apiece.

Game 5 will take place on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Pat Maroon, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored the other goals for Tampa Bay. The Bolts are 11-1 in Stanley Cup Playoff history when Stamkos and Kucherov light the lamp in the same game.

Artemi Panarin broke Vasilevskiy’s shutout bid with a power-play goal with 3:33 remaining in regulation and the Rangers down by three. Frank Vatrano and Chris Kreider drew the assists on the Breadman’s sixth of the postseason.

Zach Bogosian and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare collected the assists on Maroon’s game-opening goal 2:38 into the first period.

