 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

ECF Game 5 Thread: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

LBC’s 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Discussion Forum

By Todd Little
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game Two Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Series: Tied 2-2

Player Stats: New York / Tampa Bay

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

When: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

SBN Intel: Blueshirt Banter and Raw Charge

Goalers: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin (10-7 2.65) / Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy (10-5 2.44 1SO)

Preview (more at Winners and Whiners)

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final with the series even at two wins apiece. The Lightning lost the first two games of the series but bounce back on their home ice to retake the momentum of the series. The Rangers meanwhile have struggled in the past two games but look to bounce back on their home ice where they have only lost one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far.

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...