ECF Game 5 Thread: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

Series: Tied 2-2

Player Stats: New York / Tampa Bay

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

When: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

SBN Intel: Blueshirt Banter and Raw Charge

Goalers: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin (10-7 2.65) / Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy (10-5 2.44 1SO)

Preview (more at Winners and Whiners)

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final with the series even at two wins apiece. The Lightning lost the first two games of the series but bounce back on their home ice to retake the momentum of the series. The Rangers meanwhile have struggled in the past two games but look to bounce back on their home ice where they have only lost one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far.