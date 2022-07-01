Friday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers have announced today the club’s preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season. Florida will play six total preseason games, including a doubleheader in Nashville and two home preseason games on home ice at FLA Live Arena.

Los Gatos will open its preseason slate in Nashville with a doubleheader matchup against the Nashville Predators on Monday, September 26.

Following the doubleheader, the Panthers will return to Broward County to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, September 29 and then head back on the road to visit the Hurricanes in Raleigh on Saturday, October 1.

Florida will conclude the preseason with two games against their intrastate rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, hosting the Bolts in Sunrise on Thursday, October 6 and visiting Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 8.

2022-23 Florida Panthers Preseason Schedule

September 26 at Nashville Predators 4 PM (ET) Bridgestone Arena

September 26 at Nashville Predators 8 PM (ET) Bridgestone Arena

September 29 Carolina Hurricanes 7 PM (ET) FLA Live Arena

October 1 at Carolina Hurricanes 1 PM (ET) PNC Arena

October 6 Tampa Bay Lightning 7 PM (ET) FLA Live Arena

October 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning 4 PM (ET) Amalie Arena