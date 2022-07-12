Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers extended qualifying offer to restricted free agent Henry Bowlby before yesterday’s deadline and will retain his rights.

Bowlby, an undrafted forward who played three years at Harvard University, appeared in 64 AHL regular season games with the Charlotte Checkers and produced 12 goals and 16 assists. He accumulated 36 PIM and finished the season with a plus-fourteen rating.

Restricted free agents who didn’t receive offers from the Cats were goaltender Jonas Johansson (no surprise there), goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick and forward German Rubstov, who was part of the deal when the Panthers acquired Claude Giroux.

Those four players are now unrestricted free agents.

Maple Leafs acquire Matt Murray

Our division rival in Toronto has a new number one goaltender, and that goaler is Matt Murray. The trade with Ottawa was for future considerations. The Senators also sent a third-round pick in 2023 and a seventh-round pick to Toronto with Murray.

