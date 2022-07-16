Saturday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers signed defense prospect Evan Nause to an entry-level contract and veteran forward Gerry Mayhew agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

Nause, 19, skated in 59 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games with the Quebec Remparts in 2021-22, leading all Remparts blueliners in assists (38) and points (46). Over 12 QMJHL postseason games, he collected three assists.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound native of White Rock, BC has played in 91 career QMJHL games with the Remparts from 2020-21 to 2021-22, amassing 12 goals and 68 points. He led all QMJHL rookie defensemen with 18 assists and 22 points over 32 games in his first season with Quebec in 2020-21.

Florida selected Nause in the second round (56th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft,

Mayhew, 29, appeared in 40 NHL games in 2021-22 split between the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers, producing 11 goals and 12 points. He also skated in 24 games with Philadelphia’s AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording 9 goals and 16 points

The undrafted 5-foot-9, 161-pound native of Wyandotte, MI, has played in 57 career NHL games with Anaheim (2021-22), Philadelphia (2021-22) and the Minnesota Wild (2019-20 to 2020-21), posting a toal of 15 points (13G/2A).

Following the 2019-20 season, Mayhew was named the recipient of the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s Most Valuable Player, and the Willie Marshall Award as the league’s top goal scorer. He tallied a league-leading 39 goals and totaled 61 points over 49 AHL games during that campaign.

Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 18 at 10 AM. Single game tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at FLA Live Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM).

