24 restricted free agents opt for salary arbitration

The NHLPA announced that a total of 24 NHL players filed for arbitration. None of those players were Florida Panthers. Niko Makela of the St. Louis Blues and Kaapo Kahkonen of the San Jose Sharks quickly came to terms with their clubs after filing.

The Calgary Flames have filed for arbitration with star winger Matthew Tkachuk, eliminating the possibility of an offer sheet. Calgary was the only electing arbitration with a player.

Hearings will be held from Wednesday, July 27 to Thursday, August 11.

Here is the full list of players in alphabetical order:

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes)

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils)

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes)

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken)

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators)

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks) * signed new contract on July 18. 2022

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights)

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes)

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks)

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers)

Niko Mikkola (St. Louis Blues) * signed new contract on July 17. 2022

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames)

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames)

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils)

Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames)

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings)

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers)

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)