Florida Panthers ink forward Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way deal

The Florida Panthers continued its July singing spree by inking Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way contract.

Tierney’s new deal is worth $750K at the NHL level and carries a minor league salary of $450K.

The 28-year-old skated in 70 games with the Ottawa Senators during the 2021-22, producing six goals and 18 points.

Teirney has appeared in a total of 561 career NHL games with Ottawa (2018-19 to 2021-22) and the San Jose Sharks (2014-15 to 2017-18), amassing 73 goals and 226 points. He has skated in 40 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Sharks, logging 12 points (5G/7A), including nine points (5G/4A) over 24 games during San Jose’s run to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

Prior to his professional career, Tierney played four seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, serving as captain in his final season. He registered 72 goals and 191 points over 247 OHL games and helped London capture consecutive OHL championships in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Tierney was originally selected by San Jose in the second round (55th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Welcome to the fold!