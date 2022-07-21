Florida Panthers 2022 NHL Draft Profile: Ludvig Jansson

After selecting Marek Alscher in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Florida Panthers addressed the blue line a second time with the selection of Swede Ludvig Jansson in the fourth round (125th overall) of the event.

Jansson, 18, appeared in 47 games with Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan during his draft season in 2021-22, posting five points (2G/3A), which ranked seventh among under-20 defensemen in the league. Over two seasons with Södertälje (2020-21 to 2021-22), Jansson compiled a total of three goals and seven points.

The 6-foot, 176-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden also appeared in three international games with Sweden’s U20 team in 2021-22, producing one goal.

Jansson is a strong defensive player with a high motor who is also capable of driving play. His positioning is good and his mobility allows him to close the gap on opposing players.

Neutral Zone had Jansson graded as a B- prospect (low probability of playing NHL games before 22 years old; some NHL potential) and ranked at 155 in its final draft rankings, with the following assessment:

To be: He has quick feet and is exceptional at gapping up or setting his gap during transition. During offensive neutral zone transition, he has the confidence to find the middle.

Not to be: He rarely forces plays or turns the puck over in the defensive zone, but in the other 2/3 of the ice he can telegraph his passes which will lead to odd-man rushes against in the NHL. 47% of his shots hit the net. He wins 48% of his puck battles.

Here is a highlight of Jansson potting a rare goal for back in November of 2021.