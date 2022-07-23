Panthers acquire Matthew Tkachuk for Huberdeau, Weegar, Schwindt and first round pick

The Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round draft selection from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, Panthers prospect Cole Schwindt and Florida’s lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Florida also received a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025.

Tkachuk agreed to terms on an eight-year, $76 million contract through the 2029-30 season.

Tkachuk, 24, skated in 82 regular season games with Calgary in 2021-22, amassing a career-high 104 points (42G/62A), the eighth-most among NHL skaters. He led the Flames with 12 power-play goals and 29 power-play points, while his 42 tallies tied for the club lead and tied for ninth-most in the League. His 62 assists, 104 points, 75 even-strength points and 26 multi-point performances each ranked second on Calgary, while his 17 multi-assist outings in 2021-22 were tied for the fifth-most by a Flames player in one season in club history. Following the regular season, Tkachuk was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team.

Over 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Calgary in 2021-22, he produced 10 points (4G/6A), including his first career playoff hat trick in Game 1 of Round 2 at Edmonton on May 18, becoming the sixth-ever Flames skater to score a postseason hat trick. Tkachuk has skated in 27 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, logging seven goals and 15 points.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Scottsdale, AZ, has appeared in 431 career NHL games over six seasons, all with Calgary, recording 382 points (152G/230A) and a plus-85 rating. He has surpassed the 30-goal mark twice in his career, potting 42 in 2021-22 and 34 in 2018-19, and has scored at least 20 goals four times. The 2019-20 NHL All-Star has posted 91 career multi-point games and holds the Flames record for the latest overtime goal in regular season franchise history, scoring at 4:58 on October 31, 2019 at Nashville.

On the international stage, Tkachuk earned a Bronze Medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, tying for the team lead with 11 points (4-7-11) over seven tournament games. He helped the U.S. capture a Gold Medal at the 2015 IIHF U18 WJC, tying for the tournament lead with 10 assists (2-10-12) over seven games. He also earned gold with the U.S. at the 2014 U17 World Hockey Challenge, registering seven points (4-3-7) over six games.

The biggest piece going back the other way is Huberdeau, one of the best players in Florida’s franchise history. He was one of the top point producers in the NHL last season registering 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points - tied for second in the league with former Flame Johnny Gaudreau. The 85 assists is a new NHL record for left wings.

Weegar, a 28, posted career-highs across the board in 2021-22 with eight goals, 36 assists and a plus-40 rating. By adding Weegar to their ranks, Calgary boasts a pretty stacked blue line with Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin, Oliver Kylington, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov likely rounding out the top-6.

Schwindt, 21, produced 19 goals and 40 points in 72 games for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in his first professional season.