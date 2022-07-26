Tuesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Monday was a relatively quiet day as the fireworks of the early portion of the NHL’s silly season have died down after Friday night’s big trade involving the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

Seven teams inked a total of nine players yesterday, with most of the signings geared towards adding organizational depth at the AHL level.

Isac Lundestrom received the one of two one-way deals among the crop, avoiding a scheduled arbitration hearing with the Anaheim Ducks by signing a two-year contract worth $3.6 million. (HockeyBuzz)

Florida deadline day pick-up Robert Hagg signed a one-year deal worth $800K with the Detroit Red Wings. Hagg appeared in 16 games with the Cats after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres. (Winging It In Motown)

Another former Panther, Jayce Hawryluk inked a one-year, two-way pact with the Ottawa Senators. This will be Hawryluk’s second stint in Canada’s capital city. (Silver Seven Sens).

The Carolina Hurricanes signed forwards Ryan Dzingel and Stelio Mattheos and defenseman William Lagesson to one-year, two-way contracts, all at the league minimum. (Canes Country)

Undrafted center Nathan Todd signed a one-year, two-way contract with the St. Louis Blues,. Todd spent the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. (St. Louis Game Time)

The Tampa Bay Lightning inked defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract. Carrick skated in 61 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls last season. (Raw Charge)

Veteran forward Buddy Robinson signed a one-year, two-way deal with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks. Robinson appeared in an NHL career-high 32 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22. (Second City Hockey)