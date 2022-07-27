Wednesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers re-signed restricted free agent forward Henry Bowlby to a one-year, two-way contract worth the league minimum of $750K at the NHL level and $90K at the minor-league level.

Bowlby, 23, appeared in 64 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, producing 12 goals and 28 points. He finished the campaign with 110 shots on goal, which was seventh-best on the team, 36 PIM and a +14-rating.

There were two other signings on what turned out to be a pretty slow Monday.

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed restricted free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year deal worth $3 million, avoiding a scheduled arbitration hearing. Puljujarvi, 24, scored 14 goals and put up new career-highs in assists (22) and points (36) for the Oilers. (Copper And Blue)

Restricted free agent defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler signed a five-year contract extension worth $17 million with the New Jersey Devils. Siegenthaler’s new deal will kick in during the 2023-24 campaign. Last season, the 25-year-old appeared in 70 games and produced 14 points. (All About The Jersey)