Thursday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Hump day saw a smattering of signing around the National Hockey League. Now then, let’s have a look, shall we?

Former Florida Panthers defenseman Olli Juolevi signed a one-year, two-way contract with the not so mighty Ducks on Anaheim. Juoveli played ten games for the Cats before he was claimed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings on March 6. (Yardbarker)

The Seattle Kraken re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million. Donato scored a career-high 16 goals, including the first in franchise history. and added 15 assists for 31 points in 74 games. (Davy Jones Locker Room)

Danton Heinen re-upped with the Pittsburgh Penguins for one year with a new $1 million contract. Heinen, 27, scored a career-high 18 goals in 76 games last season. (Pensburgh)

The St. Louis Blues inked forward Klim Kostin to a one-year deal worth $750K. Kostin, a first round pick in 2017, appeared in 40 games with the Blues and produced four goals and nine points. (St. Louis Game Time)

Center Tanner Laczynski signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The first year of the deal is two-way and the second is one-way. Laczynski put up 17 points in 28 with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22. (Flyers Nation)

The Colorado Avalanche inked Mikhail Maltsev to a one-year, two-way contract. Maltsev spent most of last season with the Colorado Eagles where he was a top player scoring 48 points in 56 games and another six points in nine playoff contests. (Mile High Hockey)