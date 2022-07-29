Friday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

A quintet of signings happened in the NHL on the last Thursday of July. Let’s take a look...

The New York Rangers re-signed restricted free agent forward Kaapo Kakko to a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. Kakko, the second overall pick in 2019, was limited to just 43 games last season and produced seven goals and 18 points. He contributed five points in 19 playoff games. (Blueshirt Banter)

Forward Mathieu Joseph has inked a four-year, $11.8-million deal with the Ottawa Senators, avoiding a scheduled arbitration hearing. Ottawa acquired Joseph in a trade that sent Nick Paul to the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. (Silver Seven Sens)

Defenseman Ethan Bear re-upped with the Carolina Hurricanes for one more year. His new contract is worth $2.2 million. Bear skated in 58 games with the Hurricanes in 2021-22 and produced 14 points. (Canes Country)

Nathan Gaucher signed an entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks. Gaucher was selected in the first round (22nd overall) in 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He scored 31 goals in 66 games with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts last season. (San Diego Gulls)

The Vegas Golden Knights inked defenseman Brayden Parchal to a one-year, two-way contract. The undrafted Parchal appeared in 65 AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights and skated in his first two NHL games with Vegas in 2021-22S. (Knights On Ice)