Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers announced forward Anthony Duclair underwent successful surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury and is expected to return midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Duclair registered career highs in goals (31), assists (27) and points (58) in 2021-22, and scored his first career playoff goal in Game 1 of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His speed and scoring ability will be missed, Best wishes on a smooth recovery.

Elliotte Friedman assesment of Panthers heading into the NHL Draft

Hearing Duclair is out only half the year is great news. Only negative: It makes the Panthers’ cap dance more challenging, because any long-term injury usage must account for his return. Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are a year away from big extensions. Both could be looking for eight-year deals. Mason Marchment is probably priced out now. Florida rejects the idea its laid any groundwork on moving Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a full no-move for two more seasons. Despite the playoff disappointment, the Panthers can still claim they are a rising team in tax-friendly state. As we’ve learned, that matters. They also have to take some chances and find some diamonds-in-the-rough. They are believed to be interested in Nathan Staios, the OHL’s defenceman of the year, from Hamilton. Undrafted, he’s not big, but very skilled. He’s got the good genes, as father Steve played 1,001 NHL games. (Sportsnet)

Pro Hockey Rumors Offseason Checklist

Brian La Rose’s look at the Cats includes adding defensive help, extending Jonathan Huberdeau, finding a taker for Sergei Bobrovsky, and opening up cap space by trading one of Patric Hornqvist or Radko Gudas. (Pro Hockey Rumors)