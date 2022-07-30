Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

What the cluck? In a somewhat surprising move, the Anaheim Ducks inked John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract on Friday, landing the top defenseman available on the free agent market. The Swedish blue-liner had spent his entire NHL career with Dallas, racking up 71 goals and 303 assists over eight seasons. He produced six goals and 41 assists during the 2021-22 campaign. (Anaheim Ducks) (Defending Big D)

Former Florida Panthers forward Owen Tippett signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers worth $3 million. Tippett was traded to the Flyers on march 9, along with a 2024 first round pick and a 2023 third round pick in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov, and a 2024 fifth round pick. He scored four goals and three assists in 21 games with his new team after the move north. (Broad Street Hockey)

The Dallas Stars re-signed minor league defenseman Benjamin Gleason to one-year, two-way contract. Gleason, 24, racked up 9 goals and 44 points in 70 games with the Texas Stars of the AHL last season. (Texas Stars)