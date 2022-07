Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Happy Sunday! A very quiet Saturday passed as we prepare to move into August.

Arbitration update

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets) Hearing set for August 11

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes) * signed new contract on July 28, 2022

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils) Hearing set for August 3

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes) Hearing set for August 8

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken) Hearing set for August 11

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators) * signed new contract on July 28, 2022

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks) * signed new contract on July 18. 2022

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins) * signed new contract on July 21, 2022

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights) Hearing set for August 10

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames) Hearing set for August 10

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes) Hearing set for August 9

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks) * signed new contract on July 22, 2022

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks) * signed new contract on July 25, 2022

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers) Hearing set for August 8

Niko Mikkola (St. Louis Blues) * signed new contract on July 17. 2022

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) Hearing set for August 5

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames) * signed new contract on July 23, 2022

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers) * signed new contract on July 26, 2022

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils) Hearing set for August 11

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) * signed new contract on July 22, 2022

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators) Hearing set for August 2

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils) * signed new contract on July 18. 2022

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings) Hearing set for August 11

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers) Hearing set for August 7

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins) Hearing set for August 11

Miles Wood (New Jersey Devils) Hearing set for August 6