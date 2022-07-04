2022 Florida Panthers Prospect Profile: Evan Nause

Selected in the second round (56th overall) in the virtual 2021 NHL Entry Draft, defenseman Evan Nause has completed his second season of major junior hockey with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts.

In his draft season, Nause produced four goals and 18 assists and appeared in all 32 of Quebec’s regular season games after joining the Remparts after spending the 2019-21 season with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede.

Nause played in all six of Quebec’s 2021 postseason games and scored a goal and an assist as the Remparts swept the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the first round of the playoffs before getting eliminated in three straight games by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in round two.

This season, Nause appeared in 56 regular season games and put up eight goals and 46 points, which was tops among the team’s defensemen and seventh-best on the squad overall. He also finished with a +25 rating and 42 PIM.

In the playoffs, Nause drew three assists and played in all 12 games as Quebec advanced to the semifinals before they were eliminated by eventual league champions, Shawiningan.

Nause is a skilled skater and is very consistent. He is effective in all three zones and while he doesn’t flash, he ends up on the score sheet quite often, averaging .75 points per game over his first two seasons in the “Q”.

The panademic cost Nause a big chunk of playing time in his first season with Quebec. He’ll likely need more games with the Remparts and to bulk up a bit before he’s ready for the professional ranks.