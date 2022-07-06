Panthers re-sign forward Aleksi Heponiemi

The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750K at the NHL level and $100K at the AHL level according to CapFriendly.

Heponiemi suited up in six games with Florida in 2021-22, producing one assist in the season finale against the Montreal Canadiens on April 29.

The 23-year-old led Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, with 30 assists (9G/30A) over 56 games in 2021-22. In seven Calder Cup postseason games with the Checkers, he recorded one goal and four points before the team was eliminated by the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Atlantic Division Finals.

Heponiemi was originally selected by Florida in the second round (40th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and has appeared in a total of 15 games with the Panthers, totaling one goal and two assists.