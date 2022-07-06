Panthers release 2022-23 regular season schedule

Let’s Go !

The Florida Panthers announced today, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Panthers open the regular season on a three-game road trip, facing the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 13; the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Oct. 15; and the Boston Bruins on Monday, Oct. 17.

The Cats will then begin their regular season home slate hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM, followed by matchups against Florida’s intrastate rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Friday, Oct. 21 and the Islanders on Sunday, Oct. 23.

SUNRISE HOCKEY NIGHTS

22 games of the Florida Panthers 2022-23 home schedule will take place on Thursday and Saturday with 10 Thursday matchups and 12 Saturday games on the docket. Thursday games will begin at 7 PM and Saturday games are schedule-dependent with most games dropping the puck at 6 PM.

NEW YEAR, MORE HOCKEY

This year’s schedule will feature a Thursday, Dec. 29 post-holiday home game against the Montreal Canadiens as well as a New Year’s Day matchup against the New York Rangers at 5 PM.

CHAMPIONS COME TO TOWN

The 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will visit Sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 PM to take on the Cats.

SUNSHINE STATE BATTLE

Florida will face off against its cross-state rival the Tampa Bay Lightning four times this season, twice at home (Oct. 21 & Feb. 6) and twice on the road (Dec. 10 & Feb. 28).

HOT MATCHUPS AT HOME

The Panthers will host a season-long seven-game homestand from March 2-18, featuring matchups against the Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils.

WEST COAST CATS

The Cats will head out west for their longest road stretch of the season from Nov. 28 through Dec. 6, taking on the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets.

ALL STAR IN THE SUN

The Panthers will host the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend which will include the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 and the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 3, as well as entertainment and more for fans to enjoy. This event marks the second time that the NHL All-Star Game has visited South Florida, with the club having previously hosted the event in 2003. Those interested in tickets can click here to sign up to be the first to receive information.

SYNC YOUR SCHEDULE

Fans can download and sync their schedule by clicking here or visiting FloridaPanthers.com/Schedule.