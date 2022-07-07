LBC’s 2022 Florida Panthers / NHL Entry Draft First Round Open Thread

Thanks for joining us for another fun-filled NHL Draft extravaganza... Barring trade, the Florida Panthers will begin the process of bolstering their prospect ranks tomorrow as the Cats dealt its first round pick to the Buffalo Sabres for Sam Reinhart last summer.

The Panthers currently hold a total of six picks in the draft. They have their own in each of rounds 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 and Toronto’s pick (via Columbus) in the sixth round for helping facilitate Max Domi’s move from the Blue Jackets to the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline.

Tonight’s broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. with ESPN and ESPN+ having the television and streaming coverage for those of us here in the United States. Sportsnet’s got you covered in Canada.

There are multiple teams with multiple picks (Buffalo and Arizona have three picks, and host Montreal, Anaheim, Minnesota, Winnipeg and Columbus have two each) so this first round, which is already set to be wildly unpredictable once we get past the first few picks, could get downright zany as the night closes in.

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is upon us. Keep it here all day and all night. Enjoy!

First Round Order

1. Montreal: Juraj Slafkovsky

2. New Jersey: Simon Nemec

3. Arizona: Logan Cooley

4. Seattle: Shane Wright

5. Philadelphia: Cutter Gauthier

6. Columbus (from Chicago): David Jiříček

7. Chicago (from Ottawa): Kevin Korchinski

8. Detroit: Marco Kasper

9. Buffalo: Matthew Savoie

10. Anaheim

11. San Jose

12. Columbus

13. Chicago (from NY Islanders via Montreal)

14. Winnipeg

15. Vancouver

16. Buffalo (from Vegas)

17. Nashville

18. Dallas

19. Minnesota (from Los Angeles)

20. Washington

21. Pittsburgh

22. Anaheim (from Boston)

23. St. Louis

24. Minnesota

25. Toronto

26. Montreal (from Calgary)

27. Arizona (from Carolina via Montreal)

28. Buffalo (from Florida)

29. Edmonton

30. Winnipeg (from NY Rangers)

31. Tampa

32. Arizona (from Colorado)

ESPN / ESPN+ Draft Broadcast (7 p.m. ET)

SBNation NHL Complete Network Coverage

Usual Twitter Suspects:

Litter Box Cats (Duh)

Handy Resources