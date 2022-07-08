Panthers Reacts Survey Results: Should the Cats trade a roster player to get a first or sound round draft pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL.

The results are in! We previously asked if the Panthers should trade a roster player (like MacKenzie Weegar or Patric Hornqvist) to get back into the first or second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The majority of Panthers fans (61%) were not in favor of this approach, and neither was general manager Bill Zito, who didn’t swing any big deals during the draft. Zito did make one trade, acquiring Pittsburgh seventh-rounder (214th overall) to select Liam Arnsby in exchange for Florida’s seventh round pick in 2023.

