LBC’s 2022 Florida Panthers / NHL Entry Draft Day Two Open Thread

After not having a selection in the first round, the Florida Panthers enter day two of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft with a total of six picks to make.

Florida’s picks today are as follows:

Round 3 - 93rd overall

Round 4 - 125th overall

Round 5 - 157th overall

Round 6 - 186th overall (from Toronto via Columbus)

Round 6 - 189th overall

Round 7 - 221 overall

There was some scuttlebutt about MacKenzie Weegar going to Ottawa, but as of right now number 52 remains a Panther.

A-Hunting We Will Go

First Round Selections

1. Montreal: Juraj Slafkovsky

2. New Jersey: Simon Nemec

3. Arizona: Logan Cooley

4. Seattle: Shane Wright

5. Philadelphia: Cutter Gauthier

6. Columbus (from Chicago): David Jiříček

7. Chicago (from Ottawa): Kevin Korchinski

8. Detroit: Marco Kasper

9. Buffalo: Matthew Savoie

10. Anaheim: Pavel Mintyukov

11. Arizona (from San Jose): Conor Geekie

12. Columbus: Denton Mateychuk

13. Chicago (from NY Islanders via Montreal): Frank Nazar

14. Winnipeg: Rutger McGroarty

15. Vancouver: Jonathan Lekkerimäki

16. Buffalo (from Vegas): Noah Östlund

17. Nashville: Joakim Kemell

18. Dallas: Lian Bischel

19. Minnesota (from Los Angeles): Liam Öhgren

20. Washington: Ivan Miroshnichenko

21. Pittsburgh: Owen Pickering

22. Anaheim (from Boston): Nathan Gaucher

23. St. Louis: Jimmy Snuggerud

24. Minnesota: Danila Yurov

25. Chicago (from Toronto): Sam Rinzel

26. Montreal (from Calgary): Filip Mešár

27. San Jose (from Arizona via Carolina & Montreal): Filip Bystedt

28. Buffalo (from Florida): Jiří Kulich

29. Arizona (from Edmonton): Maveric Lamoureux

30. Winnipeg (from NY Rangers): Brad Lambert

31. Tampa Bay: Isaac Howard

32. Edmonton (from Colorado via Arizona): Reid Schaefer

