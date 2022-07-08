LBC’s 2022 Florida Panthers / NHL Entry Draft Day Two Open Thread

After not having a selection in the first round, the Florida Panthers enter day two of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft with a total of six picks to make.
Florida’s picks today are as follows:
Round 3 - 93rd overall
Round 4 - 125th overall
Round 5 - 157th overall
Round 6 - 186th overall (from Toronto via Columbus)
Round 6 - 189th overall
Round 7 - 221 overall
There was some scuttlebutt about MacKenzie Weegar going to Ottawa, but as of right now number 52 remains a Panther.
A-Hunting We Will Go
First Round Selections
1. Montreal: Juraj Slafkovsky
2. New Jersey: Simon Nemec
3. Arizona: Logan Cooley
4. Seattle: Shane Wright
5. Philadelphia: Cutter Gauthier
6. Columbus (from Chicago): David Jiříček
7. Chicago (from Ottawa): Kevin Korchinski
8. Detroit: Marco Kasper
9. Buffalo: Matthew Savoie
10. Anaheim: Pavel Mintyukov
11. Arizona (from San Jose): Conor Geekie
12. Columbus: Denton Mateychuk
13. Chicago (from NY Islanders via Montreal): Frank Nazar
14. Winnipeg: Rutger McGroarty
15. Vancouver: Jonathan Lekkerimäki
16. Buffalo (from Vegas): Noah Östlund
17. Nashville: Joakim Kemell
18. Dallas: Lian Bischel
19. Minnesota (from Los Angeles): Liam Öhgren
20. Washington: Ivan Miroshnichenko
21. Pittsburgh: Owen Pickering
22. Anaheim (from Boston): Nathan Gaucher
23. St. Louis: Jimmy Snuggerud
24. Minnesota: Danila Yurov
25. Chicago (from Toronto): Sam Rinzel
26. Montreal (from Calgary): Filip Mešár
27. San Jose (from Arizona via Carolina & Montreal): Filip Bystedt
28. Buffalo (from Florida): Jiří Kulich
29. Arizona (from Edmonton): Maveric Lamoureux
30. Winnipeg (from NY Rangers): Brad Lambert
31. Tampa Bay: Isaac Howard
32. Edmonton (from Colorado via Arizona): Reid Schaefer
NHL Network / ESPN+ Draft Broadcast (11 a.m. ET)
SBNation NHL Complete Network Coverage
Usual Twitter Suspects:
- Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet)
- Frank Seravelli (DailyFaceoff)
- Pierre LeBrun (TSN)
- Jameson Olive (Florida Panthers.com)
- David Dwork (WPLG)
- George Richards (Florida Hockey Now)
- Panthers Official
Litter Box Cats (Duh)
Handy Resources
