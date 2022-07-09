Panthers add seven prospects on second day of 2022 NHL Entry Draft

After not making a selection in the first two rounds of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Florida Panthers added seven prospects to the organization over the last five rounds of the event at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The Cats selected defenseman Marek Alscher in the third round (93rd overall), defenseman Ludvig Jansson in the fourth round (125th overall), forward Sandis Vilmanis in the fifth round (157th overall), forward Josh Davies in the sixth round (186th overall), goaltender Tyler Muszelik in the sixth round (189th overall), forward Liam Arnsby in the seventh round (214th overall) and forward Jack Devine in the seventh round (221st overall).

General manager Bill Zito acquired the 214th overall selection from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Florida’s seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Marek Alscher

Alscher, 18, appeared in 61 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League in 2021-22, producing 16 points (7G/9A) and a plus-20 rating. He also skated in eight international contests with Czechia’s U18 team, including four games at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound native of Slany, Czechia also played two seasons (2019-20 to 2020-21) with the Pelicans U18 club in Finland, logging 18 points (6G/12A) over 60 regular season games.

Ludvig Jansson

Jansson, 18, skated in 47 games with Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan in 2021-22, posting five points (2G/3A), which ranked seventh among under-20 defensemen in the league. Over two seasons with Södertälje (2020-21 to 2021-22), Jansson compiled seven points (3-4-7).

The 6-foot, 176-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden also appeared in three international games with Sweden’s U20 team in 2021-22, producing one goal.

Sandis Vilmanis

Vilmanis, 18, played in 40 games with Lulea HF’s U20 team in 2021-22, where he tied for the club lead with 18 goals and ranked third with 32 points (18G/14A).

On the international stage, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound native of Riga, Latvia skated in four games with Latvia at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, where he posted three points (1G/2A) and served as an assistant captain. He also appeared in five games with Latvia at the 2022 IIHF U20 D1A World Junior Championship, registering tw goals and five points and helping his country to a runner-up finish.

Josh Davies

Davies, 18, skated in 64 games with the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos, posting 36 points (16G/20A) which ranked fourth on the club. Over 87 career WHL games (2019-20 to 2021-22) with Swift Current, Davis has produced 22 goals and 45 points.

On the international stage, the 5-foot-9, 197-pound native of Calgary, Alberta played in three games with Canada at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, notching one assist.

Tyler Muszelik

Muszelik, 18, appeared in 16 United States Hockey League games with the United States National Team Development Program in 2021-22, posting a 10-3-2 record. Over 34 career USHL games with the USNTDP, Muszelik has registered a 15-13-4 record.

On the international stage, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Long Valley, NJ represented the United States in two games at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, earning victories in both outings en route to a silver medal.

Liam Arnsby

Arnsby, 18, skated in 46 games with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22, where he served as the club’s captain and logged 26 points (9G/17A). He also collected six assists over 13 postseason games.

Over two seasons (2019-20 and 2021-22) with North Bay, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound native of Ajax, Ontario has amassed 46 points (13G/3A) over 101 games. On the international stage, he represented Canada at the 2019 U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he notched one assist over six tournament games.

Jack Devine

Devine, 18, skated in 36 NCAA games in his first season with the University of Denver Pioneers in 2021-22, recording 19 points (3G/16A) and a plus-12 rating. As the youngest player on the team, Devine helped the Pioneers secure the schools ninth NCAA title, notching an assist in the Frozen Four championship game against Minnesota State University.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 177-pound native of Glencoe, IL, played in 42 USHL games with the USNTDP (2019-20 to 2020-21), posting 34 points (7G/27A). On the international stage, Devine represented the United States at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, notching one assist over five tournament games, and six games at the 2019 U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he registered one goal and five points .

That’s the Panthers 2022 Draft Class. LBC will post more detailed looks at each prospect in the near future.