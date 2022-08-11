Thursday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Day Two of the World Junior Championship in Edmonton saw host Canada grind out a 5-2 win over Latvia; Germany toppled Austria 4-2 thanks to a hat trick from Alexander Blank, who also added an assist; and Sweden held off a game Switzerland for a 3-2 victory.

Florida Panthers prospect Sandis Vilmanis logged 17:05 of ice time in Lativa’s loss to Canada and finished the game with a -2 rating.

Florida’s three other prospects, Mackie Samoskevich, Kasper Puutio and Jakub Kos, taking part in the tournament will all be in action today.

Today’s games

Finland (Puutio) vs Czechia (Kos) 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

Slovakia vs Canada 6 p.m. (NHL Network)

Switzerland vs United States (Samoskevich) 10 p.m. (NHL Network)

NHL signings

The Detroit Red Wings avoided a scheduled arbitration hearing with Jake Walman, signing the defenseman to a one-year, $1.05 million deal. Walman, 26, appeared in in 19 games (four assists) for Detroit after he was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on March 21, 2022. (Winging It In Motown)

Former Panthers forward Riley Sheahan signed a one-year contract worth $950K to join the Buffalo Sabres. The 30-year-old Sheahan put up 17 points in 69 games with the Seattle Kraken during its inaugural season. (Die By The Blade)

The Chicago Blackhawks inked defenseman Kevin Korchinski to an entry-level contract. Korchinski was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old racked up 61 assists and 65 points in 67 games with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds in 2021-22. (Second City Hockey)

Fabian Zetterlund signed a one-year, two-way deal worth the league minimum with the New Jersey Devils. Last season, Zetterlund produced 8 points in 14 games with New Jersey and 52 points in 58 games with the Utica Comets of the AHL. (All About The Jersey)

The Winnipeg Jets inked center David Gustafsson to a two-year contract worth $1.55 million. Gustafsson’s new deal is two-way in the first year and one-way in 2023-24. He put up 30 points in 47 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and appeared in twp games with the Jets last season. (Arctic Ice Hockey)