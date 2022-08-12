Friday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich collected two assists in the United States 7-1 romp over Switzerland at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

Samoskevich drew the primary assist on Carter Mazur’s power-play goal that opened the scoring 5:54 into the second period.

Beauty pick up from Carter Mazur on the #powerplay gives @usahockey the first goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/dTKGVnTNJs — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 12, 2022

He picked up the secondary helper on Thomas Bordeleau’s power-play marker that put the Yanks up 6-1 1:57 into the final frame.

The 19-year-old logged 15:13 time on ice and finished the game with two shots on goal and an even rating. The Americans (2-0) will face Austria on Saturday.

Defenseman Kasper Puutio scored for the second straight game in Finland’s 4-3 shootout win over Czechia. Puutio lit the lamp 3:39 to the tie the score at two apiece. Puutio played 22:14 and finished the game with three shots on goal and a +1 rating.

Forward Jakub Kos logged 9:39 time on ice and finished with one shot on goal and an even rating for the Czechs, who fell to 1-1 in the tournament.

Today games

Austria vs Sweden 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

Slovakia vs Latvia (Vilmanis) 6 p.m. (NHL Network)