Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Sandis Vilmanis logged 16:40 of ice time and registered one shot on goal in Latvia’s 3-2 loss to Slovakia at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. Vilmanis lone shot came in the first period and he finished the game with a -1 rating as Latvia remained in last place in Group A.

In action from Group B, captain Emil Andrae scored twice and number two goaltender Calle Clang stopped all 14 shots faced as Sweden blanked Austria by a 6-0 count.

Two of Florida’s other three prospects, Mackie Samoskevich and Jakub Kos are expected to play in today’s games. Kasper Puutio and Finland will play again on Sunday against Slovakia.

WJC schedule

United States (Samoskevich) vs Austria 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

Czechia (Kos) vs Canada 6 p.m. (NHL Network)

NHL signings

The Chicago Blackhawks signed a pair of restricted free agents to new contracts on Friday morning, agreeing to terms on one-year deals with defenseman Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev. Jones’ deal is worth $1,350,000 while Kurashev’s contract is for $750,000. (Second City Hockey)