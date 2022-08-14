Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich logged 14:41 of ice time and drew an assist in the United States 7-0 win over Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Samoskevich was credited with the secondary helper on Carter Mazur’s second goal of the game 7:58 into the middle frame. The 19-year-old registered three shots on goal and finished with an even rating. Team USA is now 3-0 and leads Group B going into tonight’s key matchup versus Sweden.

Jakub Kos set up Czechia’s only goal, a shorthanded tally by Martin Rysavy 5:10 into the first period, in a 5-1 loss to host Canada. It was Kos’ first point of the tournament. The 18-year-old played 11:35 and finished the tilt with one shot on goal and an even rating.

In the other game on Saturday, Germany held off Switzerland by a 3-2 count for its second win of the tournament.

WJC schedule

Slovakia vs Finland (Puutio) 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

Latvia (Vilmanis) vs Czechia (Kos) 6 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sweden vs United States (Samoskevich) 10 p.m. (NHL Network)