Monday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Kasper Puutio scored his third goal of the tournament and added two assists as Finland crushed Slovakia 9-3 on Sunday at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. The 20-year-old Puutio has lit the lamp in all three of Finland’s wins during group play. Puutio logged 18;12 of ice time and finished the game with three shots on goal and a +2 rating. The Finns will face host Canada this evening with the winner taking first place in Group A.

Team USA finished in first place in Group B by posting a 3-2 win over Sweden. Mackie Samoskevich played 14:36 in the victory and finished the tilt with two shots on goal and an even rating. The Americans will face Czechia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Latvia earned a spot in the quarterfinals by upsetting the Czechs by a 5-2 count on Sunday. Sandis Vilmanis logged 15:25 of ice time, registered three shots on goal, and finished with a +1 rating in the big win.

Jakub Kos played 13:31 for the Czechs and finished with one shot on goal and a -1 rating. Kos also took three draws, winning one.

Today is the final day of group play with the final Group B spot and seeding in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

WJC schedule

Switzerland vs Austria 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

Canada vs Finland 6 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sweden vs Germany 10 p.m. (NHL Network)