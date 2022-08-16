Tuesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Kasper Puutio had his three-game scoring streak snapped in Finland’s 6-3 loss to Canada last night at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Puutio logged a game-high 23:09 time on ice, registered four shots on goal, and finished the game with a -2 rating. I saw him block a shot with 6:11 remaining in the second period. He may have had more, but that stat isn’t shown on the game report. With the win, Canada took the top spot in Group A while Finland finished in second place with a 3-1 record and will take on Germany in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Speaking of Germany, they were doubled up 4-2 by Sweden in the last game of the group stage. Sweden finished in second place, behind the United States, in Group B and will face Sandis Vilmanis and Latvia in the quarterfinals.

In the early game, Attilio Biasca’s goal with 4:07 left in regulation gave Switzerland a 3-2 win over Austria. The Swiss team advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will meet host Canada. Austria, and Slovakia’s, time at this edition of the tournament has come to an end.